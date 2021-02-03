Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Reveals Difficulty Of Playing Alan Grant

Of course, what's funny about this revelation from Sam Neill is that I doubt most people had any idea that the actor felt like he was having trouble playing the character. Audiences love Alan Grant, and Neill in the role. Obviously that's part of the reason they wanted to see him come back. Dr. Alan Grant isn't quite Indiana Jones, but then he's not really supposed to be.

Maybe the fact that Alan Grant is supposed to be a fairly reluctant action hero helped mask the fact that Neill himself was less than confident about the role. After having done it once before, however, the actor apparently felt much better about playing Dr. Grant in Jurassic Park III. And that was decades before Dominion became a reality.