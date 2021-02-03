No Real Super Bowl Movie Trailers This Year Feels Like The End Of An Era, And That Sucks

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to prevent Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from winning his seventh Super Bowl as the NFL season draws to a close. And if you are anything like me, you are casually interested in the game, but really perk up during the commercial breaks because of the potential for seeing footage from an anticipated Spring or Summer movie. Under normal circumstances, this year’s Super Bowl would be an ideal opportunity to roll our 30-second clips for Marvel’s Black Widow, Tom Cruise’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick, or F9, the latest from the Fast & Furious crew.