Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Admits He Was ‘Truly Lost’ Filming Thor: Ragnarok Cameo

I’m not really entirely nerdishly [into] the Marvel franchise. I was completely baffled by so many things. I went with friends who sort of knew a bit more than me. I was like, ’Do you know what planet we’re on at the moment? Is that Hopkins or was that Loki?’ And they were explaining it, they said, ‘You’re in the film! Why do we have to explain it to you?’ I said, ‘Because I’m a bit lost. I’m truly lost here.’ I shouldn’t really confess to that. I should really know what’s going on. [Laughs] It is a strange - it looks like Tony Hopkins, but it’s not!