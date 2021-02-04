Trolls Star And Parent Of Two Justin Timberlake Talks Never Wanting To Be 'Weirdly Private' As A Celeb With Kids

Justin Timberlake is a ‘90s icon, internet meme, performer in one of Saturday Night Live’s most viral original songs “Dick In A Box”, the voice of a beloved animated character and the father of two young children. That’s a lot of different things to be known for at the same time, but the 40-year-old actor has certainly adjusted to it well throughout his career with his wife, Jessica Biel, by his side. Raising kids is not an easy task on its own, but doing so in the spotlight doesn’t make it any easier.