Disney+ Is Finally Adding Brandy's Cinderella, And The Internet Is So Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Our Fairy Godmother finally came through. The 1997 made-for-television version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella dazzled audiences with Brandy and Whitney Houston’s soaring vocals and delightful performances, and now the musical will officially find a home over on Disney+ after over a year of fan disappointment about the streaming site leaving the movie off its comprehensive library. At least, that was the case until now.