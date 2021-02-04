How Chloe Zhao’s Eternals Is Different From Most Superhero Movies, According To Salma Hayek

In fact, just to provide a small taste of that knowledge here and now, when she spoke with THR about her experience filming Eternals, Chloe Zhao mentioned the fact that the film was shot with the same rig used on Nomadland. Encouraged and allowed to shoot the movie the way she wanted to, Zhao’s artistic vision had a blank check to cash in the name of cinematic artistry. So while you may have an idea formed in your mind of how Eternals is going to look, especially after all of that leaked art made its way onto the internet, there are some surprises that are still in store for us all.