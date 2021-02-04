Michelle Pfeiffer On Why Getting Noticed For Your Looks Is 'No-Win' In Hollywood

Despite this hurdle for the actor, Michelle Pfeiffer made it a point to take on a range of roles. As a result, Sse has become regarded as one of Hollywood’s most well-rounded performers. She managed to keep people entertained and guessing by doing everything from romantic comedies, to period dramas, to musicals, to big-budget blockbusters. As Michelle Pfeiffer pointed out, her career took a different turn after doing Married to the Mob and The Witches of Eastwick. She scored two consecutive Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Leading Actress for Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys, respectively. Had she not taken those risks, the public would have never gotten the actor as Catwoman in Batman Returns. What's more, recently revealed she wouldn’t mind returning to the role for the upcoming Flash movie if asked.