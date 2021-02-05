Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed Gets Honest About Those Prequel Rumors

Leave a Comment
In the decades since A New Hope debuted in theaters, the Star Wars franchise has continued to enthrall audiences. The galaxy far, far away is ingrained in pop culture, and the fandom is always eager for more content. The Skywalker Saga is complete, so there's no telling what types of stories will brought to theaters next. Some fans are holding out hope for a Rogue One prequel or sequel, and now actor Riz Ahmed has addressed those rumors.
Riz Ahmed made his debut in the galaxy through Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, playing former Imperial cargo pilot Bodhi Rook. While the entire team sacrificed themselves for the titular mission, The Cassian Andor series will serve as a prequel starring Diego Luna. As such, fans are hoping more characters end up appearing in a prequel movie or show. Recent Golden Globe nominee Ahmed was asked about said rumors, to which he said:
I just haven't heard of that, to be honest.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Riz Ahmed has no plans to return to the galaxy far, far away. And while the franchise continues to expand through projects on the silver and small screens, those prequel rumors might not have legs to stand on.
Riz Ahmed's comments to THR are blunt, and show what it's really like working in the Star Wars franchise. Because while you may be privy to the events of a movie you're involved in, after that actors go into the dark like the rest of us. His Rogue One co-star Diego Luna will be making a return to the beloved property, but it doesn't sound like Ahmed's character will be getting the same treatment just yet.
Since The Rise of Skywalker completed the main nine-film narrative of Star Wars, fan are eager to see what type of stories will take place on the big screen in the future. The first of these will be Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, but there are many still holding out hope for sequels to previous standalone films like Rogue One and Solo.
Given Bodhi Rook's backstory, there does seem to be the potential for him to appear in a future project. This would peel back the curtain on his time serving the Galactic Empire, and perhaps give more context for his decision to be a spy. Only time will tell if this ever happens, though.
Regardless of his Star Wars future, Riz Ahmed's career continues to be on the rise. He was featured as the villain in Venom, and recently starred in The Sound of Metal. His performance in the latter film universally acclaimed, and he was recently nominated for a Golden Globe. As for Bodhi's future, only time will tell depending on how long the Cassian Andor show runs.
