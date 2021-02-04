Jared Leto’s Response To His Golden Globe Nomination For The Little Things Is So On Brand

I mean, complete transparency: I didn't even know the nominations were coming out today. I had trouble sleeping last night. I was tossing and turning. I went rock climbing yesterday in the mountains, and I think it was a bit restless from that. I finally got to bed — it was pretty late, so I slept in a little bit later. And when I woke up, I picked up my phone, I saw a lot of messages, and I thought, ‘Oh, I must be on a group chain or something.’ But when I opened up the messages and I saw the nomination — I admit I was quite shocked. I didn't really expect it. My mind is just not in that head space right now.