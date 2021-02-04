Tom Holland Hypes Up Spider-Man 3 Fans By Saying He’s ‘Never Seen’ Another Superhero Movie Like This

Leave a Comment
The hype levels for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man 3 (not the title, but they won’t tell us what it is, so we keep saying this) are about as high as they ever can be. There’s so much uncertainty surrounding the project -- like, when we told you we don’t even know the title yet -- which has led to weeks of speculation about what might end up making its way into the movie. This means that rabid Spider-Man fans are grabbing on to every little morsel shared about it, and poring over the words for context. It’s crazy, but it’s fun.
Spider-Man fans knew that Tom Holland would be speaking with Variety for the past few days. Literally, they circled today’s date as a day that they MIGHT hear more about Spider-Man 3 because Holland’s usually good to spill the beans. And he did reveal something about the movie, giving these details to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, stating:
I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.
This isn’t Tom Holland’s first rodeo on the superhero press circuit. At this point, he has been playing Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He’s been in two standalone Spidey movies, and appeared in the last two Avengers films. He knows what to say, and what not to say.
And when you step back and think about all of the things that COULD happen in this third Spider-Man movie, it is ambitious and kinda mindblowing. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter’s secret identity had been revealed courtesy of J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). That’s major. Then, there have been rumors that WandaVision is going to open a portal to a multiverse, leading to the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in the movie. That’s even more major.
For now, we are just guessing. There should be a tease for this movie, and if Black Widow holds on to its May release date, then a trailer in front of that movie makes the most sense. Tom Holland will continue to film the untitled third Marvel Spider-Man movie, and promote Cherry, which he filmed with the Russo Brothers. More on that movie later, as its release date inches closer.