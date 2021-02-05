Chadwick Boseman’s Golden Globe Nominated Performance In Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Even Made The Crew Emotional

It was interesting with Chadwick. As with Viola, he got so into his character that there was hardly any interaction between myself and him. There wasn’t much small talk. But then when we wrapped the movie, it was 3 o’clock in the morning and we did the last shot with him. I will always remember this. Everyone was giving handshakes and congratulating each other on finishing the film. And I see Chadwick is looking at me and he comes walking towards me and gives me a big hug. And he was mentioning, specifically, a few things I’d done that he liked. He was aware of everything all the time.