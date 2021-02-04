Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Sounds Like Dakota Johnson's Relationship With Chris Martin Has Gotten Cozier, And Gwyneth Paltrow Is Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades

Say what you want about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling,” but it sounds like it’s really working for the exes and co-parents. Following the viral announcement that the couple were splitting in 2014, Paltrow has moved on with American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, and Martin is getting serious with Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson in Malibu, California.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of couples to merge in order to quarantine with one another. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are reportedly now cozying up in the Coldplay frontman’s $12.5 million beachside home more so than the actress is spending time in her Hollywood Hills home neighboring Jimmy Kimmel. According to People, the couple have been living together in Malibu since October.

The happy pair are enjoying the northwest side of Los Angeles, often taking strolls together along the beach. Dakota Johnson even joins Chris Martin for Sunday dinners at his ex-wife’s home to spend time with his kids, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. The 31-year-old actress has also recently been spotted donning an emerald ring on her wedding finger. It sounds like her and the musician are really settled in!

Dakota Johnson has been with Chris Martin since late 2017, about three years following Chris Martin’s split with Gwyneth Paltrow. Martin’s ex sounds like she’s all for the relationship too, recently saying this about Johnson:

I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained close as parents of their two children, with the Goop owner also once saying that her relationship with her ex is “better” than their marriage was. Paltrow also juggles an additional family with Brad Falchuk, who has two kids of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. It’s nice to see how Paltrow and Martin have each adjusted to their divorce and still made time to make their relationships with one another work. Even though they are not together, they are still family as parents.

Dakota Johnson bought her Hollywood property in 2016 for $3.55 million. She has called her first home “her anchor.” It’d be a huge step if the actress decides to sell the home and move in with Chris Martin over in Malibu. The 43-year-old musician has been the face of Coldplay for over 20 years, put out eight albums and earned 35 Grammy nominations.

Dakota Johnson directed one of the band’s music videos last year in the midst of her flourishing acting career. Her latest movie is Our Friend with Jason Segel and Casey Affleck, which is now playing in select theaters and on demand.

Up Next

Dakota Johnson's Open Door Episode: 12 Things We Learned From Her Magically Chill Home Tour
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Why Jason Segel Was Embarrassed To Do Standup Comedy For Dakota Johnson For Our Friend news 2w Why Jason Segel Was Embarrassed To Do Standup Comedy For Dakota Johnson For Our Friend Sarah El-Mahmoud
Watch Dakota Johnson And Jimmy Fallon Settle Big Debates, Including Whether Twilight Fans Should Be Team Edward Or Team Jacob news 2w Watch Dakota Johnson And Jimmy Fallon Settle Big Debates, Including Whether Twilight Fans Should Be Team Edward Or Team Jacob Sarah El-Mahmoud
Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Vagina’ Candle From Goop Reportedly Exploded Inside Home news 2w Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Vagina’ Candle From Goop Reportedly Exploded Inside Home Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Little Fish Feb 5, 2021 Little Fish Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX TBD Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX Rating TBD
7 Major Marvel Characters That Could Show Up On WandaVision For A Game-Changing Cameo TBD 7 Major Marvel Characters That Could Show Up On WandaVision For A Game-Changing Cameo Rating TBD
Ben Affleck And George Clooney Could Finally Be Teaming Up For A Movie TBD Ben Affleck And George Clooney Could Finally Be Teaming Up For A Movie Rating TBD
GMA's Michael Strahan Shares Thankful Update On COVID Recovery TBD GMA's Michael Strahan Shares Thankful Update On COVID Recovery Rating TBD
Robbie Amell’s Resident Evil Reboot Is Arriving Sooner Than We Expected TBD Robbie Amell’s Resident Evil Reboot Is Arriving Sooner Than We Expected Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information