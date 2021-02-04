Sounds Like Dakota Johnson's Relationship With Chris Martin Has Gotten Cozier, And Gwyneth Paltrow Is Involved

Leave a Comment
Say what you want about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling,” but it sounds like it’s really working for the exes and co-parents. Following the viral announcement that the couple were splitting in 2014, Paltrow has moved on with American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, and Martin is getting serious with Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson in Malibu, California.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of couples to merge in order to quarantine with one another. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are reportedly now cozying up in the Coldplay frontman’s $12.5 million beachside home more so than the actress is spending time in her Hollywood Hills home neighboring Jimmy Kimmel. According to People, the couple have been living together in Malibu since October.
The happy pair are enjoying the northwest side of Los Angeles, often taking strolls together along the beach. Dakota Johnson even joins Chris Martin for Sunday dinners at his ex-wife’s home to spend time with his kids, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. The 31-year-old actress has also recently been spotted donning an emerald ring on her wedding finger. It sounds like her and the musician are really settled in!
Dakota Johnson has been with Chris Martin since late 2017, about three years following Chris Martin’s split with Gwyneth Paltrow. Martin’s ex sounds like she’s all for the relationship too, recently saying this about Johnson:
I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained close as parents of their two children, with the Goop owner also once saying that her relationship with her ex is “better” than their marriage was. Paltrow also juggles an additional family with Brad Falchuk, who has two kids of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. It’s nice to see how Paltrow and Martin have each adjusted to their divorce and still made time to make their relationships with one another work. Even though they are not together, they are still family as parents.
Dakota Johnson bought her Hollywood property in 2016 for $3.55 million. She has called her first home “her anchor.” It’d be a huge step if the actress decides to sell the home and move in with Chris Martin over in Malibu. The 43-year-old musician has been the face of Coldplay for over 20 years, put out eight albums and earned 35 Grammy nominations.
Dakota Johnson directed one of the band’s music videos last year in the midst of her flourishing acting career. Her latest movie is Our Friend with Jason Segel and Casey Affleck, which is now playing in select theaters and on demand.