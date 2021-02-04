Sounds Like Dakota Johnson's Relationship With Chris Martin Has Gotten Cozier, And Gwyneth Paltrow Is Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained close as parents of their two children, with the Goop owner also once saying that her relationship with her ex is “better” than their marriage was. Paltrow also juggles an additional family with Brad Falchuk, who has two kids of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. It’s nice to see how Paltrow and Martin have each adjusted to their divorce and still made time to make their relationships with one another work. Even though they are not together, they are still family as parents.