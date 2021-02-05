Ben Affleck And George Clooney Could Finally Be Teaming Up For A Movie

The Oscar-winning duo may find themselves sharing some screen time as Ben Affleck is reportedly in talks to lead in George Clooney’s next directing project, The Tender Bar. According to Deadline, Ben Affleck is in negotiations to appear in the upcoming Amazon adaption of the novel by J. R. Moehringer. The Tender Bar follows a young man who grapples with his dysfunctional family as he searches for the father he’s never met. George Clooney is set to direct, and it would be the first time the pair has worked together, at least in a director-actor capacity.