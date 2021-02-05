Comments

Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX

Zack Snyder has always been known as a director with a harder edge, especially when it comes to his DC Comics films. So when he announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would probably be R-rated for “violence and profanity, probably both,” it wasn’t all that surprising that the HBO Max release might see itself on the more adult end of the ratings spectrum. Now that probability has officially landed on 100%, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League has landed an R-rating, and for the exact reasons Snyder had previously promised.

With such promises as Ben Affleck’s Batman dropping an F-bomb and Steppenwolf cutting through his enemies like most of us would cut through butter, Zack Snyder’s Justice League sounded as hardcore as Watchmen and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Ultimate Cut before it. Now, Film Ratings has reported it as official, with the big R branded on the film for the following, predictable reasons:

Rated R for violence and some language.

Seeing as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be a four-hour movie experience delivered to HBO Max (which you can sign up for using this link), as well as some potential theatrical venues, on March 18, the only question that remains is just how R-rated is this complete version of the film formerly known as Justice League? With two F-bombs and a certain amount of red tinted blood, an R-rating is easy to come by in the world of movies. So in one hypothetical scenario, Zack Snyder’s Justice League could be the DC Comics equivalent of when Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith landed a PG-13 in 2005. In other words, this could be a light R-rating that just barely crosses the threshold.

Then again, Zack Snyder doesn’t play around when it comes to his unique vision of comic realities. Both 300 and Watchmen showed that Snyder can get down with interpreting mature four-panel adventures that bathe in carnage and profane observations. Which leaves us with what looks like the more likely scenario of Zack Snyder’s Justice League being the rough and tumble Elseworlds style flick that operates in areas the DCEU proper doesn’t even want to touch.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League draws closer at hand, with each ticking of the clock. Every step, between Justice League’s 2017 disastrous release to March 18’s historic debut, is going to be one closer to the true intent of what the DC Extended Universe was supposed to do with its epic team-up opportunity. Though, if you had any remaining hopes of a family movie night coming from this vision of these classic comic heroes, you’d best bury them in the Wayne Family crypt.

