Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX

Zack Snyder has always been known as a director with a harder edge, especially when it comes to his DC Comics films. So when he announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would probably be R-rated for “violence and profanity, probably both,” it wasn’t all that surprising that the HBO Max release might see itself on the more adult end of the ratings spectrum. Now that probability has officially landed on 100%, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League has landed an R-rating, and for the exact reasons Snyder had previously promised.