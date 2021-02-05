Sounds Like Tom Holland Took A Beating Filming Uncharted

Leave a Comment
Actor Tom Holland's star power has been steadily building since he debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. In the years following Holland has been able to take on a variety of projects, both within and outside the superhero genre. He's even managed to stay busy during the pandemic, wrapping photography on Uncharted before beginning production on Spider-Man 3. Fans are eager to see his upcoming video game adaptation, although it sounds like he took a beating playing Nathan Drake.
Given his tenure in the MCU, Tom Holland is experienced with stunts, wire work, and fight choreography. But despite this work, it seems that the Uncharted movie kicked his ass even more. The 24 year-old actor recently spoke to his work on the video game movie, saying:
The action sequences in Uncharted are the biggest action sequences I’ve ever been apart of. The cuts and bruises and bangs I got from dangling off of wires and falling off of things was ridiculous.
Well, I'm invested. While Tom Holland might have gotten beat up bringing Nathan Drake to life in live-action, it sounds like it might have been worth it. Because despite having previously fought Thanos himself, Uncharted was an even bigger action movie for the actor.
Tom Holland's comments come from his recent appearance on Variety's Award Circuit podcast. While discussing his role in The Russo Brother's movie Cherry, the conversation eventually turned to his upcoming blockbusters. Fans have been waiting for an Uncharted movie since the video game first arrived back in 2007. Not much is known about Holland's movie version, but he'll be appearing alongside Mark Wahlberg.
Those familiar with Nathan Drake's adventures in the Uncharted franchise might not be surprised that Tom Holland ended up with a few bruises while playing the iconic video game hero. Drake is always narrowly avoiding death, and has taken a ton of hits and falls throughout the years. Now we'll just have to wait and see how these thrilling gaming sequences translate to the big screen.
Given how intense the action sequences are, Tom Holland is probably the right guy to star in Uncharted-- despite the age discrepancy from the source material. His background in gymnastics is a definite highlight of his Spider-Man performances, and it likely helped the action sequences of Uncharted as well. And with film now officially wrapped, the video game movie has never felt more real.
Uncharted is currently expected to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.