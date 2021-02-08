The Two Quicksilvers: What To Know About This Important Marvel Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to speedsters in comics books, DC Comics’ The Flash is arguably the most well known, and for good reason. But in the Marvel Comics realm, Pietro Maximoff, a.k.a. Quicksilver, takes top billing amongst the speedsters, having been introduced alongside his sister Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, in 1964’s The X-Men #4. In addition to being important players in the X-Men world, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch also have a long history with the Avengers, which meant they were in the unique position of being accessible to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and 20th Century Fox in the days when Fox was still a separate studio and dishing out its own Marvel offerings.