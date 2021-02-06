Quentin Tarantino Totally Nails Why Joker’s Big Robert De Niro Scene Is So Riveting

The director subverts the audience because the Joker is a fucking nut. The guy’s a fucking nut. Robert De Niro’s talk show character is not a movie villain. He seems like an asshole, but he’s not any more of an asshole than David Letterman. He’s just an asshole, comedian, talk show guy. He’s not a movie villain. He doesn’t deserve to die. He’s just an asshole, and people like asshole comedians. Yet, while the audience in the movie theater is watching the Joker, they want him to kill Robert De Niro. They want him to take that gun, and stick it in his eye and blow the back of his fucking head off. And if the Joker didn’t kill him? You would be pissed off. That is subversion on a massive level! They got the audience to think like a fucking lunatic and to want something that they would never... And they will lie about it! [Audiences] will say, ‘No, I didn’t [want Joker to kill a man]!’ And they are fucking liars. They fucking did.