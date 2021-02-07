The Rock Lifting Weights Just Keeps Going And Going - And That’s Just His Warm-Up

Leave a Comment
Another morning, another outing at the gym for The Rock. This week, he uncharacteristically shared a look at himself working out. Honestly, it doesn’t look like he’s lifting all that much, that is, until you realize that a. It’s just a warm-up for the harder stuff and b. It just keeps going and going and going.
I mean, really that’s a solid 45 seconds of warming up with those plates and it’s pretty impressive to watch. I know Dwayne Johnson is just kicking off his day, here, but while we see him in the gym a lot we almost never see him actually doing anything at said gym, whether that’s maintenance, warm-ups, or any of the hard stuff. Take a look.
The Rock is often one to share looks at himself in gear at the gym but is less likely to share any workouts or advice on how to get swole. He’s touched on this in the past, noting particularly that because a lot of people haven’t had access to the gym during Covid, he hasn’t wanted to flaunt his training or all the equipment he’s had on hand. He’s said he’s “sensitive and empathetic” to the plight of millions of people having to adjust their workouts around the world.
Still, he has definitely been going hard at the gym in recent months, in particular to prep for his upcoming role playing Black Adam for the DCEU. He previously shared a post proving he is certainly NOT skipping leg day, which you can see below.
In this case, he was just doing a little work to look good for a photoshoot, but there’s a lot of interest in how The Rock works out in general. Luckily, his trainer at least has touched on that topic in the past, giving us a couple of hints about how Dwayne Johnson manages to remain Dwayne Johnson well into his forties. There are two keys: intensity and shorter rest periods in between sets.
There’s also the eating component, of course, and The Rock is actually not shy about sharing that he sticks to a strict diet but allows for cheat days, and he really loves sharing content related to those cheat days. He’s even admitted he can eat between 5,000 and 6,000 calories for those big, indulgent meals. No, those are not typos.
Whatever the actor does seems to be working for him as Black Adam heads into pre-production. The movie is expected to film this spring, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated every step of the way. In the meantime, Warner Bros. has a very HBO Max-oriented release schedule set for the rest of 2021.