The Rock Lifting Weights Just Keeps Going And Going - And That’s Just His Warm-Up

The Rock is often one to share looks at himself in gear at the gym but is less likely to share any workouts or advice on how to get swole. He’s touched on this in the past, noting particularly that because a lot of people haven’t had access to the gym during Covid, he hasn’t wanted to flaunt his training or all the equipment he’s had on hand. He’s said he’s “sensitive and empathetic” to the plight of millions of people having to adjust their workouts around the world.