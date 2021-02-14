15 Gerard Butler Movies Available To Rent Or Stream, Including Greenland

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Gerard Butler is one of those actors that has the ability to entertain fans of romantic comedies, comic book adaptations, and over-the-top disaster films better than just about anyone out there. From tearjerkers like P.S. I Love You to end-of-the-world family action-dramas like Greenland, Butler spent the first two decades of 21st Century finding new ways to up the ante and pull off some miraculous feats, no matter the genre.

And it’s not like Gerard Butler has only appeared in a handful of memorable movies over the past 20 years. No, not this Scottish actor. In fact, he’s had roles in so many different films over the years, it’s easy to lose track of them all. But, luckily, a great number of Butler's dramas, comedies, and action spectacles are available to stream (or at least rent) right now. That being said, here are 15 movies (plus a few more from a couple of franchises) starring Gerard Butler you can watch right now.