Twilight: How Alice Cullen's Precognitive Ability Works

Everyone’s always going on about Team Edward or Team Jacob. Can we all just pipe down and agree that Alice Cullen is the best character in Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight saga? Aside from pulling off the spunky pixie cut, she has Bella Swan’s back from the beginning straight up into eternity. Alice Cullen may always be an underrated gem within the vampire franchise all about a Lion and a Lamb, but that’s not going to stop us from intensely breaking down her dazzling abilities, a la Bella’s internet rabbit hole after young Jacob’s lore dump.

Alice Cullen’s precognitive abilities are discussed over the course of the four Twilight books and more in depth in Midnight Sun, Meyer’s retelling of the first Twilight story from Edward Cullen’s perspective. While it may be some time before Meyer finally gets to work on her continuation of Twilight, we’ll always have the books and movies and sometimes it’s just nice to have a good breakdown in one place. Let’s talk all about how Alice Cullen’s powers work.