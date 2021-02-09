Thor 4's Chris Hemsworth Just Keeps Getting Bigger, Much To The Frustration Of His Stunt Double

Fortunately, Bobby Holland Hanton couldn’t exactly be described as scrawny either. He’s worked with a slew of other famous faces before including Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gylenhaal and more. Being able to do that requires the ability to sculpt your body up or down depending on who you’re working with. So, he clearly knows what he’s doing. It has been his work with Hemsworth, however, that has always attracted the most attention. There was even a Today Show feature about how much the two men looked alike while they are in costume.

You can check out a shot from the two on set for Extraction below, which by the way was pretty good and also apparently so intense it led to Hanton having to get back surgery, according to CNN…