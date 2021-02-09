Kevin Smith Has A Fantastic 4 Theory About WandaVision And I'm Here For It

It's certainly possible. It wouldn't be the first time that we'd had lines of dialogue that seemed innocuous at first turn out to "mean something." And it's could be that this is meant to at least hint at this possibility. At the same time, the Fantastic Four movie is several years away and there's no indication that the script is even being worked on yet. While there might already be some ideas within Marvel Studios regarding how the first family of comics will join the MCU, it seems more likely that these decisions haven't been made yet. If not, then this dialogue may mean less than it appears. Although, somebody writing the new movie could certainly use these lines as part of the Fantastic Four backstory if they wanted to.