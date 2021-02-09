Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Shares Sweet Personal Connection With Rey

In an excerpt for the upcoming book Star Wars: The Age Of Resistance – The Official Collector's Edition Book (via Digital Spy), she mentioned the family experience she had while filming was quite similar to that of Rey, who also found a family of her own by the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley also explained that she was finding herself throughout the process and had a number of people around her for support. That may sound similar to Star Wars fans, as Rey has a similar experience with members of the Resistance over the course of the final three entries into the Skywalker Saga.