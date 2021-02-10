Jojo Siwa Shares First Pics With Girlfriend And Now I Just Miss Disney World

Seeing Disney World now is just a little strange. Everything about the resort feels different even when you're just looking at pictures. You know exactly what you're looking at when you see everybody in the picture wearing masks. And it's nice to see them doing that, as not everybody does. Hopefully everybody had a great time at Disney World and, now that everybody involved is living their best life, hopefully they all continue to have nothing but happiness. Now I'm going to go book a trip to Disney World.