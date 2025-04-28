JoJo Siwa And Chris Hughes' Latest TikTok Is Getting All Sorts Of Attention As Celebrity Big Brother UK Fans Wonder If They're A Couple
There's a lot of discussion back and forth.
Celebrity Big Brother UK has concluded for 2025, and the biggest story isn't its winner Jack P. Shepherd. JoJo Siwa's involvement in the season has been of international interest to an American audience from the jump, and it's only escalated as the series has gone on. Beyond the controversy she was a part of that led to actor Mickey Rourke's removal from the game, many followed her "showmance" of sorts with Chris Hughes, which led to a lot of questions about the nature of their relationship.
Those questions continued as clips of Siwa and Hughes cuddling and being intimate made rounds on the internet, and she revealed on the show she may identify as "queer" and not solely a lesbian as she initially thought. After the show ended, news surfaced that Siwa broke up with her partner Kath Ebbs at the wrap party, and now the latest TikTok posted by the dancer shows she's playing Tennis with former Love Island star Chris Hughes:
The tennis play in the video is questionable at best, as is the true nature of how deep the relationship between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes runs. There was a variety of comments on the video, with people jumping between referring to them as a couple or lovers:
- I'm sorry but if these two aren't in love I will be devastated 😢 - Christie
- This friendship is my new obsession 🥹🥹 - Jenna
- Well nothing like a lil tennis with your ✨new man✨........👀👀👀👀✍🏼 - Blu
- Here for this 🥰 she looks so free!! Team Chris & JOJO - Steph
- Hair's unreal! I hope they become a couple! And jojo lives her free best life in the uk 💕 - The Crazy Virgo
The story has really blown up, primarily because it's so well-known the popstar identified as LGBTQ+ back in 2021. JoJo Siwa received no shortage of support from the internet, and even her former Dance Moms co-star Abby Miller, who is not known for being cheery, had some kind words to share. So has that changed after Celebrity Big Brother UK, after her breakup and budding friendship with Chris Hughes?
I'm sure we'll know more as time passes, but JoJo Siwa already mentioned in the house that she may actually identify as queer and not solely be attracted to one sex or the other. As for what that means for Chris Hughes specifically, she insisted when the duo went on This Morning that while they may consider each other "soulmates," it's also "platonic."
As far as her breakup with Kath Ebbs was concerned, JoJo Siwa revealed she did not intend to break up with her former partner at the wrap party for Celebrity Big Brother UK. Unfortunately, Ebbs was aware of all the clips of Siwa getting cozy with Hughes, and it led to a conversation that ultimately led to them ending their relationship.
Siwa's latest saga has me all excited for Big Brother Season 27 in the United States, which will kick off this summer. It'll be a standard season without a bunch of celebrities, as the American version of Celebrity Big Brother usually doesn't run until the Winter Olympics return. I do hope we'll see it return when that happens, but at this point, I think I'm just eager to see my favorite reality television series back on the air here.
Stream previous seasons of Big Brother with a Paramount+ subscription, and continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we keep an eye out for any clues about what this coming season is about.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
