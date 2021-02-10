Denzel Washington Recalls Filming One Little Things Scene With Jared Leto And Rami Malek And Realizing How His Roles Have Changed

The Little Things might seem like another in a long line of Denzel Washington movies that house roles only he could play, but that’s because he was once an actor starting out on the other side of the glass. It only makes whatever projects are yet to come in Washington’s career all the more exciting, as future films will make for interesting comparisons to what he’s done before, and what new challenges still await. Though we here at CinemaBlend wish Denzel Washington’s younger co-stars the best of luck standing up to that man’s kind, but authoritative presence on set.