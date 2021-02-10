With Extraction 2 Set To Film, Director Touches On Establishing A Whole Chris Hemsworth ‘Franchise’ On Netflix

Some action franchises are focused on the same people, actors, directors, and writers, putting together new stories again and again, and others are about going new people chances to create something fresh with each iteration. It sounds like Netflix could be going this latter route with Extraction, and it's sort of a beautiful idea. Extraction could become a gateway for action filmmakers, where new talents take on an entry in order to show their chops, before moving on to bigger films. The next MCU or James Bond director could be discovered through the Extraction franchise.