Tom Holland Totally Went To A Twilight Premiere Before Working With Robert Pattinson

The Twilight Saga has been enjoyed by people of all ages, but it does have that teeny bopper reputation and we can totally see Tom Holland fangirling over some sparkly vampires. Okay, that may be an over-exaggeration, but Holland did apparently enjoy the premiere of one of the last Twilight films when he attended with his mother (how cute is that?) and her friend. Holland appeared on Esquire’s “Explain This”, and when talking about his work with Robert Pattinson he was asked if he was a Twilight fan. He jokingly responded with a “no”, but he quickly follow it up this: