Chris Hemsworth Is Looking Swole In Video Training For Thor: Love And Thunder

There are no fewer than four Marvel movies that have completed principal photography that fans have yet to see. But even a global pandemic can't stop the Marvel juggernaut. We now have another film currently in production as Thor: Love and Thunder is in the works down under. But that doesn't mean that the workouts required to stay in Thor-shape get to stop. Chris Hemsworth recently shared a video of him working out, and he looks perhaps better than ever.