Chris Hemsworth Is Looking Swole In Video Training For Thor: Love And Thunder

There are no fewer than four Marvel movies that have completed principal photography that fans have yet to see. But even a global pandemic can't stop the Marvel juggernaut. We now have another film currently in production as Thor: Love and Thunder is in the works down under. But that doesn't mean that the workouts required to stay in Thor-shape get to stop. Chris Hemsworth recently shared a video of him working out, and he looks perhaps better than ever.
The clip on Instagram includes both Chris Hemsworth and his trainer. But as you'll see one of them is doing all the work, and the other is just sort of sitting around. Hemsworth calls his trainer, Luke Zocchi, the "world's laziest trainer" and he is just sitting there, using his own dead weight to make Hemsworth work harder.
Chris Hemsworth pulls the entire rig, man and all, toward him, and then pushes the entire thing back the way it came from wall to wall. He makes it look easy. I don't know how much that things weighs, but I'm guessing even if a lot of people had the strength to do this, they wouldn't be able to make it look quite so effortless. Hemsworth does clearly exert himself but at the same time he doesn't seem to have a hard time completing this feat.
I suppose this means that at some point Chris Hemsworth will be back to his typical look in Thor: Love and Thunder. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, the last time we saw the character, he was still in his "Lebowski" shape. We don't really know exactly how soon after those events Love and Thunder will pick up; Hemsworth could still start the movie looking like that but then eventually get back in shape. Or we could start the story after he's already worked off the extra pounds. It seems Thor might have needed the same training that Chris Hemsworth uses. I wonder if he pulled Drax all over the Milano?
The most interesting thing about Thor: Love and Thunder may be that, all things considered, we know very little about what's going to happen to Thor in the film. We know that Jane Foster will wield Mjolnir by the end of the film. We know the Guardians of the Galaxy have a role to play in there somewhere, but what any of it actually means for Thor is still very much a mystery.
More than likely we'll get some answers as details come out during production. Thor: Love and Thunder is supposed to hit theaters exactly one year from today, assuming that it is not pushed back further due to theatrical release delays that have yet to stop completely.