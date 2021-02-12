Jared Leto Feared He Was Going To ‘Ruin’ The Little Things But The Director Actually Wanted More Scenes With Him

Everybody’s fantastic in the movie, but Jared is so outside the box and gives a different flavor to the movie once he arrives on scene. Jared, at one point in post, when I was doing my director's cut, he texted me and said, ‘Don't let me ruin your movie. Anything I'm not good in, just cut that scene.’ And I said, ‘I wish I had more scenes, Jared.’ We even thought about adding one more scene where we could introduce him a tad earlier, but then looking at it, I thought, ‘I don't know. I think it maybe makes him more memorable, the fact that you wait for him.’ It’s not formulaic and traditional. Like, at the end of the first act, here's this guy, you know? … There’s not a scene that Jared shot that was cut.