Shia LaBeouf Legal Team Has Responded To FKA Twigs Lawsuit And The Actor Has Headed To Rehab

Reports indicate he is in an inpatient rehab facility and has been getting help for at least five weeks, with that news coming after the actor had been reportedly shopping around for a place to get treatment. It’s unclear exactly what he is seeking help for. Shia LaBeouf previously said following the FKA Twigs lawsuit that he has been “abusive” to himself for years and also has struggles with dealing with “alcoholism” and “aggression.” At the time, he also apologized for any mistreatment any of his exes may have felt, though he denied the specific allegations set forth, saying many of them were untrue.