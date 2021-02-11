Shia LaBeouf Legal Team Has Responded To FKA Twigs Lawsuit And The Actor Has Headed To Rehab

Leave a Comment
It’s been a couple of months now since FKA Twigs filed a newsworthy lawsuit alleging that she was mistreated by Shia LaBeouf during their time as a couple and also once said he’d killed stray dogs to prep for a role. Now, after Shia LaBeouf’s legal team has responded to the lawsuit, news has broken that LaBeouf himself has headed to rehab.
News broke this week that Shia LaBeouf has made some serious changes in his life in the near future. He dropped out of his agency CAA (it’s worth noting he was not officially fired and instead stepped back). He also is allegedly taking a break from acting and committing to a rehab program, per Variety.
Reports indicate he is in an inpatient rehab facility and has been getting help for at least five weeks, with that news coming after the actor had been reportedly shopping around for a place to get treatment. It’s unclear exactly what he is seeking help for. Shia LaBeouf previously said following the FKA Twigs lawsuit that he has been “abusive” to himself for years and also has struggles with dealing with “alcoholism” and “aggression.” At the time, he also apologized for any mistreatment any of his exes may have felt, though he denied the specific allegations set forth, saying many of them were untrue.
The latest rehab news comes after a torrent of struggles in Shia LaBeouf’s personal life, as the lawsuit led to a chain of other events. First, ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued the actor in December citing LaBeouf “hurts women” and “abuses them,” relaying alleged incidents from her time dating the actor in 2018 and 2019. At the time, he was dating Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, though the two have since split. He was also a contender for awards season until the allegations were made and Netflix scrubbed him from its For Your Consideration advertising.
In the time since, Shia LaBeouf’s own legal team has responded and denied many of the allegations that were set forth in the FKA Twigs lawsuit. Per LaBeouf’s legal team the actor categorically denies the allegations filed in court by Twigs under her birth name Tahliah Barnett.
[LaBeouf] denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.
Shia LaBeouf has had a past rife with incidents. He’s been arrested multiple times and there’s video of him going on NSFW rants while dealing with officers while intoxicated. He also had an allegedly torrid relationship with his ex Mia Goth. Previously, he sought treatment for alcohol addiction and his mental health issues in the past, noting he’s also been diagnosed with PTSD, revealing in 2018:
When I got to rehab last year, they said I had PTSD... The first time I got arrested with a real charge, it stemmed from the same shit. Some guy bumped into my mother's car with his car in a parking lot, and my head went right to 'You need to avenge your mother!' So I went after the dude with a knife... I've always thought somebody was coming in. My whole life.
Now, Shia LaBeouf is back in treatment, though his lawsuit with FKA Twigs is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated as it moves forward in the court system. FKA Twigs decided to file the suit, said her lawyer Bryan Freedman, to “prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”