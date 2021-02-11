Simon Pegg Has Returned To Star Wars’ Jakku For Mission: Impossible 7 Filming, See The Cool Picture

If you don’t remember seeing Simon Pegg in this sandy environment during Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that’s because Unkar Plutt wasn’t a human, but a hulking Crolute. Combine that alien look with the character’s incredibly deep voice, and you wouldn’t be faulted for not knowing that Pegg was in the movie that kicked off the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. But for Mission: Impossible 7, Pegg’s face will be fully on display as he reprises Benji Dunn, and evidently the latest mission he and his teammates find themselves on will require them to head to a desert. Hopefully they packed their sunscreen.