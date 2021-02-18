Universal Studios Parks: What's New And Coming In 2021 And Beyond

2020 was a year that took away many things that fans hold dear in their hearts, one of which was the ability to visit amusement parks. Big parks like Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens, and many others had shuttered their doors to protect the public from the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic. And sadly, being able to relive our favorite films and TV shows were shut for a time as well, as Universal Studios Orlando, as well as the other parks, were closed.

However, the parks themselves have reopened and 2021 is looking like a bright year for Universal in terms of fans returning, and new stuff that they have coming to their properties. While Universal Studios Hollywood will continue to remain closed indefinitely with no opening date officially announced yet, the other parks have come out with multiple new pieces of news. From Orlando to Tokyo, here is what Universal Studios has coming in 2021, and beyond.