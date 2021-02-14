Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Had The Best Time Loop Advice For The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ Kyle Allen And Kathryn Newton

Kyle Allen: Hashtag Jessica Rothe, Jessica Rothe for life. We did a movie in New Orleans together just before I shot this and I was able to pick her brain about time loops and how to execute them. [She said] just to be really specific about keeping track of where you are in the time loop.

Kathryn Newton: Didn’t she say, don’t pick a crazy outfit?

Kyle Allen: Yeah, if you have to do something a thousand times be really careful that that thing is something you like doing.