See Kevin Smith's Respectful Response To A Critic Bashing Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

As far as overall critical reception goes, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot did fairly well for itself, ranking at 67% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and garnering a 93% Audience Score. So while it didn’t reach the level of acclaim of movies like Clerks and Chasing Amy, it’s also a far aways off from the likes of the likes of Cop Out and Yoga Hosers, which were not received well. It’s also worth mentioning that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot didn’t have a traditional theatrical release; following the two Fathom Events showings in mid-October 2019, Smith went on a roadshow to present the movie in numerous cities and hold Q&As, which lasted until late February 2020.