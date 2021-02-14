Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Marks Deadpool’s Fifth Anniversary With A Letter That ‘Never Got Mailed

Leave a Comment
It’s hard to believe the Deadpool franchise has already been with us for five years now. Many can likely still remember the first time they saw the Merc with a Mouth in his first solo film. From there, he humorously and violently worked his way into the hearts of casual moviegoers. Ryan Reynolds’ love of the character is a major reason for the franchise’s success, and he couldn’t help but mark the fifth anniversary himself. He did so by sharing a letter sent by a young fan, and he also revealed his response, which he claims “never got mailed.”
Ryan Reynolds, who has always held a soft spot for the fans, took to Twitter to share a snapshot of a letter a young fan addressed to Deadpool back in 2016. In the post, Reynolds included this caption:
Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly.
The young fan’s letter is certainly sweet and a testament to Deadpool’s reach. Of course, Ryan Reynolds has great comedic timing, and his “lost” response is just as hilarious and pop-cultured filled as you would guess. In the letter, Reynolds starts by expressing his pleasure with the performance of the 2016 film, before humorously alluding to Deadpool’s recent inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also makes A+ jokes targeted at everything, from Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the ill-fated Fyre Festival that occurred back in 2017. Check out the letter in the original post down below:
And once again Ryan Reynolds has landed the perfect joke with this faux 2016 letter. It’s really hard not to love his brand of humor, as the amount of detail and commitment he puts into his gags is priceless. For me, the best touch is his use of the phrase “on fleek,” which (if you’ve forgotten) was actually popular back in 2016.
All jokes aside, Reynolds really has put his all into this franchise, and it was his passion and that of the fans that truly helped will this into existence. Viewers weren’t pleased with the characters’ appearance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and neither was Reynolds. The actor then set plans in motion for a solo film by tapping screenwriters and helping to land a director. He even shot test footage, though the film was shelved after the poor performance of Reynolds’ Green Lantern and the success of The Avengers. But after that test footage leaked in 2014, it was praised, and the rest is cinematic history.
With Deadpool now entering the MCU, the character is heading into a new frontier. One can only imagine what Marvel Studios has planned for the profane antihero but, with Ryan Reynolds involved, fans should feel at ease about the future of the franchise.