Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Marks Deadpool’s Fifth Anniversary With A Letter That ‘Never Got Mailed

It’s hard to believe the Deadpool franchise has already been with us for five years now. Many can likely still remember the first time they saw the Merc with a Mouth in his first solo film. From there, he humorously and violently worked his way into the hearts of casual moviegoers. Ryan Reynolds’ love of the character is a major reason for the franchise’s success, and he couldn’t help but mark the fifth anniversary himself. He did so by sharing a letter sent by a young fan, and he also revealed his response, which he claims “never got mailed.”