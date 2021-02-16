Emma Stone's New Cruella De Vil Image Will Give You A Sudden Chill

The poster is just the shot, the chaser will come tomorrow when the first trailer for Cruella is reportedly set to be released. Then we'll really know what we're in for for the film. All reports are that the movie is set to be a prequel, a sort of "origin story" for the popular Disney villain. I guess we'll learn why she loves fur coats so much, and perhaps why she really wants to make coats out of spotted dogs.

Cruella has been an interesting movie among the live-action remakes because it's been an incredibly quiet production. Emma Stone has been attached to a Cruella movie since 2016, but there was little hype around it at the time and it took a while for the movie to really get off the ground. Even when the movie was first placed on the official Disney release calendar, with most people focused on Marvel and Star Wars projects, this one just quietly moved forward. But as a result, we know remarkably little about it compared to your average Disney tentpole.

At this point, Cruella is still planned for theatrical release this May. However, recent comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that Black Widow could end up seeing a day-and-date release on Disney+ if theaters are not open or if consumers are not confident enough to visit them. That movie comes out just a few weeks before Cruella, and so whatever fate befalls the Marvel movie could also happen here.

While it's clear that most audiences want to see their favorite animated Disney movies brought to life as near to the original as possible, I prefer those that take the material in new directions, and so I'm very interested in what Cruella has to offer.