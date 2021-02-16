The Flash Producer Shares Early Set Photo, And The DC Movie Actually Feels Real

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The missteps along the way resulted in a number of projects ending up in development hell, while some were cancelled altogether. Ezra Miller's Flash movie is one project that's taken a long time to get started, but things are finally moving forward. And the first photo from the set makes it feel all the more real.
The Flash movie was meant to begin filming shortly after Justice League, but it lost a number of directors over the years. IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti ultimately landed the gig, and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table. His sister Barbara Muschietti is also an accomplished producer, and the pair are once again collaborating to make the DC blockbuster a reality. Barbara Muschietti shared a photo from the set, namely the sound stage that they'll be using for The Flash. Check it out below.
It's really happening. After being pushed back countless times, production will soon begin on The Flash's first solo movie in the DC Extended Universe. And while this glimpse at the set showed us nothing, seeing the pieces come together is sure to be thrilling for the fans who have waited these years.
The above post come to us from the Instagram of Barbara Muschietti. The caption teases that all the fun is inside, as we see the exterior of a large sound stage. These types of structures are where most TV and film projects are shot, when they aren't filming on location. Many DC fans would give anything for a glimpse into the superhero magic that'll take place in that very building.
Ezra Miller's time as The Flash so far is available on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While information about the Flash movie is limited, anticipation for Andy Muschietti's blockbuster has been steadily building since he began the development process. It looks like the project will adapt the Flashpoint comics, and see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen traveling through the DCEU multiverse. Fans are especially thrilled to learn that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be reprising their roles as Batman.
While Ezra Miller's Flash appeared briefly in both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, it was Justice League that truly allowed him to make his grand entrance. He was the undisputed scene stealer from the theatrical cut, and it'll be interesting to see the character's role expanded in the Snyder Cut. What's more, that streaming HBO Max event is sure to help buoy excitement as The Muschiettis get to work on the The Flash.
The Flash will be Andy Muschietti's first foray into the superhero genre, but he's already gotten a ton of favor from moviegoing audiences. His work in the horror genre has been successful, especially his pair of IT movies. It'll be interesting to see if that horror sensibility makes it into the Flash movie, and how the visuals of the multiverse are brought to life.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.