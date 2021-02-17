Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson Reveals His Physical Response To Seeing The Disney+ Movie

Surreal. The first time I’ve ever seen any of my work on stage in a different medium, which was exciting and nerve-racking and even years removed, I’m still pretty twitchy. The body remembers all of these different emotions and the first time we watched it, Disney had sent us the screener to sort of prep for all the press and I’m sitting there on the couch and it was kind of the same experience the first time I actually sat in the theater and watched it with my wife. She just kind of gently would grab my arm when my face started contorting a little bit and I started to sweat a little bit. It’s a very surreal kind of experience. But it was great to finally be able to see, from the audience’s perspective, the wonderful work that was going on stage and what an amazing company and what an amazing show.