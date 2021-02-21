Babylon: What’s Going On With The Damien Chazelle Movie

Damien Chazelle is one of the best young directors in Hollywood. Already an Oscar winner for La La Land (the youngest Best Director winner ever, in fact), a high-level of anticipation surrounds whatever project he takes on. Such is the case with his next feature film, Babylon.

Chazelle’s most recent project was the Netflix series The Eddy, for which he served as a producer and directed two episodes, but Babylon represents his first big screen movie since 2018’s highly underrated First Man. Let’s take a look at what we know about Babylon so far, from what it’s about, to casting and just when we might see it.