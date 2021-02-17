Despite Multiple Delays, No Time To Die Should Still Be A Box Office Smash

It certainly helps to have a historical perspective in mind when talking about No Time To Die’s delayed opening. With October 8th, 2021 standing as the current drop date, the 007 franchise is coming close to the longest gap in its record books. But doesn’t look like it’ll eclipse the six year, five month wait between License To Kill and Goldeneye. Of course, that depends on what the rest of 2021 brings, but no matter the wait, there’s a lot to look forward to with No Time To Die. Which is good, considering a box office smash is exactly what needs to happen. After all, the $1 million per month price tag on this delay is raising the stakes with each tick of the clock.