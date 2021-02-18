Coming To America Actress Reveals How She Feels Her Skin Color Affected Her Casting

In John Landis' Coming To America, Vanessa Bell Calloway plays what is an incredibly memorable role. Playing Princess Imani Izzi, she is arranged to be married to Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem at the start of the film... but suffers the issue of not having a personality divorced from her devotion to her would-be husband. For a small part it is a great one – though the actor has now come out saying that she feels she would have had a much bigger part in the film if she had lighter skin.