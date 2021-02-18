The Snyder Cut Producer Clarifies Reshoot Rumors

Leave a Comment
While there are countless superhero movies, none have had a journey like Justice League. The 2017 blockbuster was greatly altered when Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project, leading to calls for the Snyder Cut. That version of the movie is finally coming to HBO Max next month, and Zack Snyder was given millions to complete his vision. That included some reshoots, although producer Deborah Snyder recently clarified rumors about the additional footage.
DC fans were very intrigued when it was revealed that Zack Snyder would be doing some reshoots for the Snyder Cut. And when the filmmaker added Jared Leto's Joker to the story, even more questions about reshoots arose. Luckily Deborah Snyder has revealed how much new footage was actually shot, saying:
People kept thinking ‘They went and shot so much more stuff!’ I go, we literally shot one scene. One additional. I shot three days here, that’s it. That’s what we captured.
Well, there you go. It looks like there wasn't actually a ton of reshoots for the Snyder Cut. Instead, the four-hour streaming event is largely made up of footage captured from Zack Snyder's initial photography. So perhaps the new content won't factor that heavily into the movie's contents. Except for Mr. J, of course.
Deborah Snyder's comments to come from her recent appearance on the Lightcast Podcast. While speaking about the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, she broke down the truth regarding the film's reshoots. Since the contents of the Snyder Cut are such a mystery, reshoots are a giant question mark looming above the project.
The existence of the Snyder Cut was almost mythological for years, as fans debated whether or not it would ever see the light of day. While Zack Snyder and company had to spend time and money on visual effects to complete the movie, the lack of extensive reshoots proves that the story itself was all there. Luckily moviegoers will finally be able to see that project in just a few weeks.
Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building on Justice League before he departed the set due to a family tragedy. Unfortunately many of these concepts were dropped, as the studio and Joss Whedon greatly changed the story and pushed for a more comedic tone. What's more, many of those planned sequels and spinoffs have been dropped in reaction to Justice League's disappointing box office performance.
We'll just have to see how critics and the moviegoing public responds to Zack Snyder's Justice League once it finally arrived next month. If the response is positive enough, perhaps Warner Bros. will be inspired to follow through with those narrative seeds. Regardless, the fandom is pleased to be seeing the filmmaker's vision finally come to fruition, especially after all these years.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.