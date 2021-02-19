Olivia Wilde's Comment About Harry Styles Willingly Working In Female-Led Movie Sparks Debate

In Olivia Wilde’s caption, the actor-cum-filmmaker touched on a “little known fact” that most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in movies fronted by women. She explained how difficult it can be to find performers willing to share the spotlight in movies such as Don’t Worry Darling. That in mind, she then turned some applause toward Harry Styles (whom she is also currently dating) to say that he absolutely blew the production away with his performance – also teasing that he’ll be driving backwards in the film. Wilde split up with her husband Jason Sudeikis in early 2020, and has recently started moving on with Styles.