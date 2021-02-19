The Suicide Squad Star Explains Difference To David Ayer’s Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad is an experience that DC Comics fans will never forget. That’s mostly because the tone for that movie wildly changed between the marketing campaign involved and the movie we actually got, but there was still some fun to be had, even in a compromised vision. However, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is going to be a different affair, as his brand of fun comes with a very R-rated sensibility. Though there’s plenty more surprises that separate these two movies, as we’ve learned from an interview with star Storm Reid.