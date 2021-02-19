The Suicide Squad Star Explains Difference To David Ayer’s Original

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
David Ayer’s Suicide Squad is an experience that DC Comics fans will never forget. That’s mostly because the tone for that movie wildly changed between the marketing campaign involved and the movie we actually got, but there was still some fun to be had, even in a compromised vision. However, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is going to be a different affair, as his brand of fun comes with a very R-rated sensibility. Though there’s plenty more surprises that separate these two movies, as we’ve learned from an interview with star Storm Reid.
Storm Reid spoke recently with ET Online about her character in The Suicide Squad, and the secrecy locks are still tight on this Warner Bros release. It’s so shrouded in mysticism that Storm Reid doesn’t totally know how her character, named Tyla, plays into the film’s narrative. Though she does know that she’s the daughter to Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, and has teased the following details while confirming that news:
It's a fun one, it's different from the first one but I think it's going to take people on a ride and there are a lot of twists and turns and surprises and as far as my character goes.
As if the R-rated, gung ho approach to explosions and comedy wasn’t enough, there’s now going to be some twists and turns involving Storm Reid’s Tyla in The Suicide Squad. One can only guess what that’s going to mean, as everything from her potentially joining up with this expanded roster of anti-heroes to Tyla being revealed as a metahuman could be on the table. Though, there’s probably something hiding in the issues of this classic DC comic franchise that might hint towards what these twists might be.
No matter which path The Suicide Squad takes on this reveal, Tyla sounds like she definitely belongs in the cast of this latest love letter to misfits. That’s thanks to Storm Reid providing even more details about her mysterious role’s attitude towards life, and how she identifies with pieces of that character’s DNA. Reid’s enthusiasm for the role shines through in the following description:
She's a little spicy, so you guys can expect a little bit of spiciness from her. I feel like it's something I can tap into because she's just a little sassy and has a little bit of swag, so I feel like she kind of related to me a little bit.
“Spicy,” “sassy,” and “a little bit of swag” are ingredients that practically scream out for Tyla to be included in a Harley Quinn spin-off; and seeing as The Suicide Squad’s deep bench also features Margot Robbie’s breakout teammate, that doesn’t sound like it’s a concept that’s outside the realm of possibility. Of course, we’ll be able to better gage that potential after seeing James Gunn’s big sequel, as it hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. So don’t get caught without your own subscription to join in on the fun!