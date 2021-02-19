The DCEU Has Found It's Supergirl, And She'll Make Her Debut Soon

Leave a Comment
Since its inception the DC Extended Universe has kept the moviegoing audience on their toes. Twists continue both on the screen and behind the scenes, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works. This includes the delayed Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. Filming is gearing up to begin, and it turns out that it'll feature the debut of the shared universe's Supergirl. And the role has already been cast.
Supergirl recently got her own TV show, but Superman's cousin has yet to join the DCEU. But that'll change with Andy Muschietti's Flash movie, as it'll bring Supergirl to the big screen. She'll be played by The Young and the Restless actress Sasha Calle, who previously earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on the long-running soap opera.
According to the report by Deadline, Sasha Calle was chosen from a wide casting call, with more than 400 actresses seen for the role. In the end it was the 22 year-old television actress who managed to impress Andy Muschietti and company. Calle is also making history as the first Latina woman playing the role of Supergirl. Talk about a dream job.
IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti is the many behind the camera for the long-awaited Flash movie, and he issued an official statement about the search to find the right Supergirl. As he helped announce Sasha Calle's casting, he explained her appeal as an actress, saying:
I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia . The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.
Considering just how many actresses were seen to possibly play Supergirl, it certainly says something about Sasha Calle that she managed to stand out among the rest. DC fans are likely losing their collective minds over this news, especially as it turns out that the iconic Kryptonian will make her way onto the big screen shortly via the Flash movie
It's currently unclear exactly how Supergirl will factor into the story of the Flash movie. Ezra Miller's solo flick has been a long time coming, and a number of directors dropped out over the years. But things are finally moving forward, and in addition to seeing Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, now it seems that Supergirl will also have a role.
Sasha Calle has been on The Young and the Beautiful for years, totaling in over 200 episodes. It's currently unclear if her new gig on the DCEU will get in the way, or what will happen with her character Lola Rosales. Regardless, she'll soon be getting a ton of superpowers, and will hopefully appear in a number of crossover events as well. There's video of Calle getting the news of her casting, check it out below.
If Supergirl is being brought into the DCEU, does this mean that Henry Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman? Cavill seems interested in playing the hero again, but there's currently no plans for a Man of Steel sequel. But if Supergirl is being introduced in the Flash movie, it might be a hint that those plans are finally coming together. Only time will tell.
The Flash movie should start filming soon, and is expected to be released in 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.