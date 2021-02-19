The DCEU Has Found It's Supergirl, And She'll Make Her Debut Soon

Sasha Calle has been on The Young and the Beautiful for years, totaling in over 200 episodes. It's currently unclear if her new gig on the DCEU will get in the way, or what will happen with her character Lola Rosales. Regardless, she'll soon be getting a ton of superpowers, and will hopefully appear in a number of crossover events as well. There's video of Calle getting the news of her casting, check it out below.