The One Oscar That Barb And Star’s Director Really Wants The Comedy To Win

The funny backstory of how we got him involved is, he has always been written in the script. I mean, it said Richard Cheese. It didn't say, like, a funny lounge singer sings inappropriate songs. Kristen, I believe, was at a dinner party a couple of years back when she was writing the script with Annie and she brought up how this really funny guy, Richard Cheese, would be amazing. And sure enough, at the party was somebody who knew him really well. And so we connected with him and we brought him down, and he -- yeah, he just so funny in his deadpan delivery. He's got a great voice. He's very funny. He co-wrote some of those songs with Kristin and Annie. I wanted to keep coming back to him. I think we only come back to him three times, but I think we were trying at some point in the edit for like four or five.