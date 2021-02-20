The One Oscar That Barb And Star’s Director Really Wants The Comedy To Win

Leave a Comment
Look, it’s late in the awards season, and all of the crazy scheduling and eligibility deadlines have people wondering just what’s going to be nominated when the Academy makes their big announcement on March 15th. But would you believe that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is gunning for a trophy himself? Well, it’s not really an award for him, but if it were up to Greenbaum, he’d make damned sure the film’s song “I Love Boobies” took home the trophy for Best Original Song.
As a guest of our ReelBlend podcast, Greenbaum talked up all things Barb and Star related, including some very spoilerific material that’s perfect for those of you who have seen the movie. But even if you haven’t seen it, you’ll be pleased to know that one of the best gags in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s salute to friendship comes from a song sung by world renowned lounge singer Richard Cheese. Revealing his Oscar hopes, Josh Greenbaum told our hosts about a moment that did a lot to get his hopes up:
I hope it wins an Oscar. I mean, I know that's really ridiculous. My friend’s an Academy voter and he forwarded me an email and it was like ‘For Your Consideration,’ a really proper email from the Academy. And then it says really big, ‘I Love Boobies.’
In the grab bag that is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a recurring gag is that Richard Cheese is doing what he does best, manning the piano and swingifying the most inappropriate content. This is, after all, the man who made it big when his band, Richard Cheese and Lounge Against The Machine, had their cover of “Down With The Sickness” featured in Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead. And while “I Love Boobies” is a much tamer song to tickle the ivories to, it’s still got that naughty comedy energy the man is suited for.
What makes it all the more exciting is, this song was not only penned by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo for their Barb and Star script, but they also wrote the song with Richard Cheese! In fact, his appearance was baked right into the story from the word go, thanks to a fateful moment at a dinner party. Josh Greenbaum continued to explain this cosmically aligned coincidence in the following segment:
The funny backstory of how we got him involved is, he has always been written in the script. I mean, it said Richard Cheese. It didn't say, like, a funny lounge singer sings inappropriate songs. Kristen, I believe, was at a dinner party a couple of years back when she was writing the script with Annie and she brought up how this really funny guy, Richard Cheese, would be amazing. And sure enough, at the party was somebody who knew him really well. And so we connected with him and we brought him down, and he -- yeah, he just so funny in his deadpan delivery. He's got a great voice. He's very funny. He co-wrote some of those songs with Kristin and Annie. I wanted to keep coming back to him. I think we only come back to him three times, but I think we were trying at some point in the edit for like four or five.
At this point, we’ve basically talked about Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’s big musical number to the point where this is almost a For Your Consideration ad for “I Love Boobies.” Well, it’s not, but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in this quest. In fact, to play us out, we’re going to include the video of the song itself. However, we’d like to include just one small warning before proceeding: Barb and Star is so funny, you’re going to want to go in as cold as possible. So if you’re the least bit sold on the movie, and this Richard Cheese musical number, go rent the movie and watch it in context. But if you need a hit of the good stuff before going in, then please enjoy, for your consideration, Richard Cheese singing “I Love Boobies.”
That, right there, is an Oscar worthy song, to be sure. Though don’t take our word for it, as Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar can be streamed, right now, through all good PVOD providers. And if you’re already a fan, but don’t want to pay $19.99 to hear the song again, relax: the soundtrack is already on Spotify.