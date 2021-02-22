Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Ben Schwartz Reveals How Far Into The Work The Sequel’s Gotten

No plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have been revealed yet, although it will involve the titular protagonist still spending more time with James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski and Taika Sumpter’s Maddie Wachowski, who welcomed the hedgehog into their family at the end of the first movie. That said, not only is Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik determined to return to Earth after being imprisoned on a mushroom planet, but Sonic the Hedgehog’s mid-credits scene showed Tails emerging from a ring portal to find Sonic. Between that, plus rumors of Knuckles the Echidna showing up, there are a lot of different directions Sonic 2 could go.