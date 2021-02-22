Guy Ritchie’s Next Gig Sounds Like The Coolest WWII Movie Since Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds

War movies are a special genre, as the nature of human conflict is a sordid and devastating affair. There have been hundreds of films covering the tragedy of World War II, but over the years, a few directors have given their own, sometimes humorous spin on the subject. It's now been announced that Guy Ritchie is attached to direct a WWII movie of his own, and the plot sounds like it will be the coolest cinematic story covering this conflict we’ve seen since Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.