Sorry Tron 3 Fans, But Daft Punk Just Broke Up In An Epic Way

It’s an epic break-up that sees Daft Punk separate on their own terms, with their own message and music being used in the process. But that unfortunately means that the film known widely as Tron: Ares will need to look for another composer or musical act to bring that next chapter to sonic life. Just when things were looking up in terms of potentially getting new Daft Punk music into the world through the auspices of Tron: Ares, news like this had to go and break everyone’s hearts. At this moment, it looks like director Garth Davis has his work cut out for him when it comes to finding a successor.